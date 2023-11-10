Newcastle ready to offer €60 million for attacker, two other PL clubs keen

Juventus winger Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from the club.

A report from Tutto Juve claims that the player is in the crosshairs of multiple English clubs and Newcastle United are already preparing an offer for him. Apparently, the Magpies are willing to offer more than €60 million for the player.

Clubs like Arsenal and Chelsea are keen on the winger as well.

The 26-year-old has been in fine form this season, scoring four goals in 10 league games. It is no surprise that the three Premier League clubs are keen on him.

Chiesa was regarded as a world-class prospect when he guided Italy to the European Championships. However, his progress has stalled because of injuries in recent seasons.

It seems that the Italian international is getting back to his best once again and he could prove to be a solid acquisition for Newcastle.

The Magpies need to add more cutting edge in the final third and the 26-year-old Italian international will add goals, creativity, flair and pace to their attack.

He is versatile enough to operate on either flank and he could be a key player for Eddie Howe.

If a €60 million offer is presented, the Italian outfit might find it difficult to turn it down. It will be interesting to see how this situation develops.

Arsenal and Chelsea could certainly use more quality in the wide areas as well and the Italian could be tempted to join them if there is a concrete proposal on the table.