Newcastle United incident sees EPL sporting director banned

If feeling you were wronged by an incorrect VAR decision wasn’t bad enough, one Premier League sporting director has now been banned for his actions during the match against Newcastle United.

Football managers, players and executives appear to be under so much pressure these days, that it only takes one small issue to really light the blue touch paper.

Of course, losing the plot howsoever that may be is never a good look or a good idea, and will almost always end up with a punishment of some description.

That’s exactly what’s happened in the case of Wolverhampton Wanderers’ sporting director, Matt Hobbs.

Apparently, he was so incensed by the award of a penalty for Newcastle in the recent 2-2 draw, that he had some choice words to say to the officials, and that’s landed him a one match stadium ban.

He has also been fined £4,000 for the unsavoury incident which took place at the Premier League game on October 28.

When clubs ask their players to keep their cool on the football pitch in the heat of battle, then executive members of the club need to set the example in the first instance.

Matt Hobbs hasn’t just let himself down, but also his club.