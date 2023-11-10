Eddie Howe’s team delivered a disappointing performance, suffering a significant 2-0 defeat in Germany against Borussia Dortmund. The result and performance highlighted their ongoing injury crisis.

That being said, the match served as a stark reminder of how much Newcastle United must progress to become a well-rounded and competitive side in the Champions League, emphasising the need for greater squad depth.

Despite these challenges, there’s potential for them to become a formidable force in European football with additional skill and tactics.

Howe’s post-game comments underlined his commitment to improvement without without making excuses. However, with only 13 senior outfield players and Callum Wilson’s early departure due to a hamstring issue, the team is severely constrained in realising its potential in this crucial season for the Toon Army.

The squad’s lack of depth is glaring, and the forthcoming Premier League ruling on squad additions from clubs in Saudi Arabia could impact their plans for the January transfer window. Newcastle were reportedly preparing for the arrival of Ruben Neves on loan from Al-Hilal, but these plans could be scuppered.

Sven Botman, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes, Dan Burn, Jacob Murphy, Matt Targett, Javier Manquillo, Elliot Anderson are all set to miss the Magpies trip to Bournemouth on Saturday evening. Along with Sandro Tonali (long-term suspension) and Bruno Guimaraes who has picked up a match ban due to picking up five yellow cards.