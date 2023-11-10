Palace line up move for goal-machine but face competition from London rivals

With just 10 goals to their name this season, Crystal Palace are the third worst scorers in the Premier League in 2023/24.

Only Fulham, Bournemouth, Burnley and Sheffield United have a worst record, and three of those four are in the relegation places.

It’s therefore blindingly obvious as to where the Eagles problems lay.

With seven weeks to go until the January transfer window opens for business, it means that Palace have got to get through another nine games before they’ve any hope of acquiring a striker that might be able to plunder the goals that they need to haul themselves up the table.

One player that they are interested in according to 90Min is RB Salzburg’s Karim Konate. According to WhoScored, he already has eight goals in 13 Austrian Bundesliga games.

Perhaps that’s why Palace are likely to face stiff competition from many of their London rivals should the player become available for transfer.

90Min suggest that Tottenham, Arsenal and West Ham have all scouted him recently, so it’s clearly not going to be an easy negotiation for whichever club wants to secure his services.

Palace’s need is clearly the most acute, however, it isn’t clear at this stage whether Konate is open to their overtures or not.