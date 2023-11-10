Paratici was desperate to bring Newcastle attacker to Tottenham

Before it was all change at Tottenham Hotspur, the club’s sporting director, Fabio Paratici, had his eye on one player that ended up at Newcastle United.

The Italian’s subsequent ban from all forms of football has seen him disappear into the shadows, with Antonio Conte and some members of staff also leaving the club in the wake of continued poor performances.

With Ange Postecoglou now in situ, it’s a fair bet that Daniel Levy will be hoping for a similar amount of stability to that which Eddie Howe appears to have at Newcastle.

The Magpies endured a shaky start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, though they’re slowly but surely clawing back any lost ground to those at the top of the table.

With 11 games gone, they remain seven points behind Man City at the top and just four behind Liverpool in third.

Newcastle are also the only team in the top six not to have lost a game in their last five matches.

Part of their excellence has been due to the form of Anthony Gordon and his team-mates, and it’s Gordon that Football Insider sources note that Paratici was ‘obsessed’ with and ‘desperate’ to sign for the north Londoners.

Gordon has quickly established himself as a fan favourite at St. James’ Park, and the form he’s displaying of late makes him an easy pick for Eddie Howe.

The one that got away as far as Fabio Paratici and Tottenham were concerned.