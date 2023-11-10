Phil Hay claims talks aren’t going well with Leeds United striker

With seven weeks left until the January transfer window opens for business, Leeds United could be forgiven for sweating over the future of one of their players.

Last summer was the busiest of times for new manager, Daniel Farke, and with the window still open three weeks after the season began, the all whites didn’t really have a settled side until after a number of matches had been played.

That’s arguably why the club spent the early part of the 2023/24 campaign in the lower reaches of the Championship, but as they’ve settled down and built up a head of steam, so they’ve climbed up the table and into their current third position.

Farke will, clearly, not want a repeat of the upheaval from the beginning of his tenure, however, he could have a sticky situation to deal with – again – with regards to Willy Gnonto.

The youngster clearly has talent but going on strike to try and force through a summer move wasn’t the best course of action.

Now Phil Hay has suggested things aren’t really going well in terms of contract talks with the player.

‘There was a quiet hope at Elland Road that, after Gnonto’s agitating in the hope of a move back to the top flight with Everton in August, the young winger might smooth the waters by committing to a new contract,’ he wrote in The Athletic (subscription required).

‘But, that possibility has not got off the ground yet and Gnonto’s modest amount of minutes this season are part of the reason transfer channels are already chattering about him and his options.’

Whether Leeds cut their losses at the beginning of the window and spend the money elsewhere, or insist on keeping him until season’s end remains to be seen.