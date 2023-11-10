“They all said the same thing…” – Pundit reveals what Aston Villa staff think of Unai Emery

Unai Emery is a man obsessed with his work and everyone at Aston Villa has noticed it.

That’s according to former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who has lifted the lid on what Villa’s staff think of the Spanish tactician.

“I was at the club the other day and when I spoke to people and asked what it’s like to work with Emery, they all said the same thing,” he said in an exclusive interview.

“They said he’s a workaholic who is at work from stupid o’clock to 9 p.m. every night. The man lives and breathes football, and apparently, his attention to detail is second to none.”

Despite only being in charge of the Midlands-based giants since October last year, Emery, 52, has done a remarkable job.

Succeeding Steven Gerrard in the Villa Park dugout, Emery, who has turned the club’s fortunes around, is on course to enjoy a fine campaign.

Not only are the side set to progress to the Conference League’s knockout phase, but sitting fifth in the Premier League, next season could include an even higher profile European competition.

And Collymore thinks Emery deserves huge credit for the work he has done.

“You have to pay the ultimate respect to a manager who goes into any club and turns the playing side of things around so quickly, and that is exactly what he’s done,” the ex-pro added.