Pundit urges Marcus Rashford to ditch ‘poorly advising’ brother

Marcus Rashford has been ‘poorly advised’ during his professional career.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who believes the Manchester United winger should ‘consider sounding out a proper, world-renowned agency’.

Rashford, 26, is represented by his brother’s agency DN May Sports Management, which was legally registered in 2015, just four months before the attacker made his senior debut.

Although keeping a relatively low profile throughout his younger brother’s career, Dane Rashford has found himself making headlines recently.

Recent reports, including this one from the Telegraph, claimed the 31-year-old agent had been arrested in Florida on a domestic violence charge, and Collymore thinks it’s time Rashford considered ditching his family’s representation; not only because his brother’s recent arrest has tarnished his reputation but also because he could have enjoyed a better career if he had been advised better.

“I would definitely consider sounding out a proper, world-renowned agency if I were him,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“There is always that sense of loyalty and emotional connection among friends and family so I know it may be hard for Rashford to suggest parting ways with his brothers Dane and Dwaine, but there have been instances in his career where he has been poorly advised; one of which is choosing to stay with Manchester United.

“The right time for Rashford to leave Old Trafford was three or four years ago. Not only is the club a circus and a total mess, but if Rashford, and his team, had thought it about properly, he could have served as the perfect understudy to Kane in England’s attack. His biggest mistake was agreeing to play on the left wing and not to develop as a central striker. Had Rashford been better advised, his agent would have gone to Manchester United and relayed that.

“Unfortunately, there seems to have been little to no career planning on Rashford’s part and some of that blame will have to lie with his representatives.”