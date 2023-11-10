Sean Dyche’s approach to in-game substitutions has been a topic of discussion, especially during his tenure at Everton. One of the main criticisms has been his apparent reluctance to make many changes during matches, even when the team is struggling. Part of this might be due to the limited size of Everton’s first-team squad, but Dyche’s decision-making has also faced scrutiny.

For instance, in a recent match against Brighton, where Everton was holding onto a narrow one-goal lead under sustained pressure, Dyche was slow to make substitutions.

The pressure eventually led to an own-goal, and it was only late in the game that he introduced fresh legs, and that was deemed possibly too late to change the flow of the game.

According to data published on the official Premier League website, Everton have made 32 substitutions this season. Wolverhampton Wanderers, who sit just a point above Everton have made 43 subs, while having a similar sized squad.

Dyche has stated that he won’t make changes for the sake of it, which is understandable. However, there are times when a willingness to mix things up can be crucial in trying to change the course of a game.

The Toffees face a tough trip to Selhurst Park to entertain Crystal Palace on Saturday afternoon.