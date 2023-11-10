Wales manager Robert Page expresses confidence in forward Brennan Johnson’s readiness for the challenges of playing for a “big club” in the Premier League.

The 22-year-old recently joined Tottenham Hotspur from Nottingham Forest in a transfer deal exceeding £45 million. Despite overcoming an injury issue, Johnson is eager to establish himself as a regular starter with Spurs.

Page admitted:

“Even by training with the players he’s with at Tottenham will bring him to another level.” “He’s at a big, big club now pushing for top four so the demands on him will be extreme. The squad of players he’s got around him now will be slightly different and I’m not concerned at all.”

The electric forward earned his move to the London club by scoring eight goals in 38 appearances in a struggling Nottingham Forest team last campaign. This term he has managed eight appearances registering a single assist.

Johnson’s return to the Wales squad strengthens their efforts to qualify for Euro 2024, with upcoming crucial Group D matches against Armenia and Turkey later this month.

With Ange Postecoglu facing several first choice players out for the trip to the Black Country on Saturday, the Welsh international could be set for his sixth start in a Spurs shirt.