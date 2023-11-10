Stan Collymore gives Chelsea vs. Manchester City score prediction

Manchester City will beat Chelsea on the weekend.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool striker Stan Collymore, who has tipped Pep Guardiola’s men to come out on top when they travel to Stamford Bridge on Sunday.

Set to welcome last season’s treble-winners to London, Mauricio Pochettino will know his team will have to be at their absolute best if they’re to come away with anything other than a defeat.

And although the Londoners have recently shown signs of improvement, including a resounding 4-1 win over rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Monday night, Collymore thinks this weekend’s matchup against City will be asking a little too much for what is a relatively new and inexperienced Chelsea squad.

“It’s a free hit for Mauricio Pochettino,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“They’ll look at this game and know they’re huge underdogs, and rightly so, and say ‘Let’s just go for it’.

“I think the home team will score but I still expect City will come out on top. I think the full-time result will be either 2-1 or 3-1 City.”

Sunday’s game at Stamford Bridge, which is scheduled to kick-off at 4:30 p.m. (UK time), will be broadcast live on Sky Sports.

Do you agree with Collymore? – Drop your scoreline predictions in the comments below.