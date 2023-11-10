Manager Steven Gerrard has indicated that his team at Al-Ettifaq will continue to scout talents from European clubs in the upcoming January transfer window.

Gerrard, the former Liverpool legend and ex-Aston Villa manager, joined Al-Ettifaq as their coach in the summer. He has expressed his commitment to bolstering the squad and has disclosed his intention to once again explore the European market for potential reinforcements.

“We are going to scour Europe for more options. But we’ll also, more importantly, need to scout locally to improve this squad to be more competitive.” [Football365]

The iconic midfielder shopped in the English market in the summer bringing former Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson, who has won the Champions League and Premier League, to Al-Ettifaq. Everton’s Demarai Gray was another player Gerrard signed.

Despite these notable additions, Al-Ettifaq has encountered a challenging start to the season, currently sitting in seventh place in the league with 21 points after 12 matches.

During the summer transfer window, the Saudi Pro League witnessed significant spending, with several clubs in the country signing top European football talents on lucrative contracts, making it a prominent talking point in the football world. And with the January transfer window in sight, Saudi Arabian clubs will undoubtedly be sniffing around Europe’s prized assets once again.