Tottenham eyeing up a move for 23-year-old ace to strengthen priority position

Tottenham Hotspur have made it their priority to sign a quality central defender in the coming months.

A report from TeamTalk claims that Torino defender Perr Schuurs is one of the players Spurs are looking at and they might look to make a move for the Dutch youth international in the coming months.

The 23-year-old has established himself as a key player since joining Torino and his performances have attracted the attention of the North London club. Tottenham have done well to sign the likes of Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips during the summer transfer window, but they need to bring in another central defender in case Eric Dier decides to move on.

They have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks and Schuurs happens to be one of the options on the shortlist. The 23-year-old has developed into a quality ball-playing defender for the Italian club and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience.

He has the attributes to develop into a quality Premier League defender and Tottenham would do well to secure his services. The Dutchman would be a solid, long-term investment for them and regular football in the Premier League would accelerate his development and help him fulfil his potential.

Tottenham have been quite impressive under Ange Postecoglou and they are second in the table. They should be able to attract the top young talents if they manage to return to the UEFA Champions League at the end of the season.

It remains to be seen whether they can get their preferred targets signed in the coming months.