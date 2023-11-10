Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg has been linked with a move away from the club in recent months.

The 28-year-old has dropped down the pecking order since the arrival of Ange Postecoglou and he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career.

A report from Italian publication La Stampa claims that the player already has an agreement with Juventus and Atletico Madrid to join them. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement with Tottenham now.

The North London outfit are demanding a fee of around €30 million for the midfielder. Hojbjerg has proven himself in the Premier League over the years and he should prove to be a quality acquisition for the two clubs.

Juventus need to find an alternative to Paul Pogba and Hojbjerg certainly fits the profile. As far as Atletico Madrid are concerned, the 28-year-old Denmark international would be a good fit for their conservative approach.

The reported asking price seems reasonable in today’s market for a player of his quality. The 28-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he could make an immediate impact at Atletico Madrid or Juventus.

He has been a key player for Tottenham since joining the club and the signing could prove to be a bargain for the reported asking price.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham are prepared to sanction his departure during the January transfer window. They will have to bring in a quality replacement as well. They are chasing Champions League qualification this season and they cannot afford to weaken their squad..