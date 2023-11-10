Under-fire Raphael Varane could give Erik ten Hag another headache at Man United

He’s struggled with injury and form again this season, but Raphael Varane is still very much a part of Erik ten Hag’s squad at Man United.

The French World Cup and multiple Champions League winner has, along with the Red Devils squad, come under fire this season for some underwhelming performances.

Bottom of their Champions League group and nine points off neighbours Man City in the Premier League’s top spot, it’s not been a good 2023/24 campaign so far.

With must-win games to come against Galatasaray and Copenhagen in the Champions League, as well as domestic assignments against Newcastle, Chelsea and Liverpool all in their next eight matches, things aren’t getting any easier for the Red Devils in the short term.

United have the only minus goal difference in the top 10, so it’s obvious that the Dutchman has problems in his defence and therefore it’s only right that Varane takes his share of the blame.

However, according to Football Insider, Saudi clubs don’t appear to be hanging around in registering their interest in the player and want him to join the emerging Pro League as early as January 2024.

Should he do so, he could be handing ten Hag another selection headache this season.

More Stories / Latest News Arsenal will have a tough time securing their preferred target to replace Thomas Partey Tottenham star has agreement with two clubs, €30m would get deal done Liverpool and Chelsea head four-team hunt for Mbappe with Real Madrid move ‘definitively’ off

Given their status when compared with the top five European leagues, any player going there can only be doing so for the financial rewards on offer.

From Varane’s perspective he’s won it all in Europe, so a few years in Saudi to set himself and his family up for life could well be something that appeals.