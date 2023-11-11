Manchester United are reportedly keeping tabs on the AZ Alkmaar under-21 winger Jayden Addai.

The 18-year-old is highly rated around Europe and his performance has attracted the attention of the Premier League giants. A report from Football Transfers claims that Manchester United are following him closely and it remains to be seen whether they follow up with a concrete proposal to sign him in the coming months.

The 18-year-old winger has been in fine form this season, scoring 10 goals and picking up four assists across all competitions. He will add pace, flair and creativity to the Manchester United attack if he joins the club in the near future.

His performances in the second tier of Dutch football have shown that he is a prodigious talent and he will relish the opportunity to join a big club like Manchester United. The Red Devils have a proven track record when it comes to nurturing talented young players into established stars.

The 18-year-old will look to fulfil his potential with the move to Old Trafford in the coming seasons. It remains to be seen whether Manchester United can agree on a reasonable fee with AZ Alkmaar now.

The likes of Jadon Sancho and Antony have not been able to live up to the expectations at Old Trafford and Manchester United need to invest in a quality winger. Although the 18-year-old might not be ready to influence the first team just yet, he is a long-term prospect who could prove to be a key player for the club in the coming seasons.