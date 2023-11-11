£150k-a-week stalwart on verge of accepting January move to Newcastle

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips is reportedly edging toward accepting a loan move to Newcastle United.

That’s according to recent reports in Italy, which claim the English midfielder would prefer to move to St. James’ Park over a possible switch to Juventus.

Eddie Howe’s Magpies are going to be forced into the January transfer market after summer signing Sandro Tonali was suspended for 10 months following illegal betting activity while playing for AC Milan.

And identifying City’s Phillips as the ideal replacement, Newcastle are set to pursue a deal to bring the former Leeds ace to England’s northeast. The possible move could benefit all parties too.

Ahead of next summer’s European Championships, Phillips, by his own admission, is in need of regular playing time and filling in for Tonali would certainly provide him that.

