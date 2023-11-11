28-year-old Ghanaian international tragically dies after collapsing mid-game

Ghanaian international footballer Raphael Dwamena has tragically passed away after collapsing during a league match.

The 28-year-old was playing in a game between FK Egnatia and Partizani when he suddenly collapsed and had to be stretchered off.

Despite efforts by medical personnel, they were unable to resuscitate him, and he was subsequently pronounced dead.

Dwamena had a known history of heart problems, and this wasn’t the first time he had collapsed during a game.

In October 2021, while playing for FC Blau Weiss Linz in Austria, he also collapsed but was revived by his implantable cardiovascular defibrillator (ICD).

At that time, doctors had strongly advised him to retire from professional football due to his delicate heart condition.

Throughout his career, Dwamena played for various clubs, including RB Salzburg and FC Zurich.

He was even close to joining Brighton in the English Premier League, but the transfer fell through due to his heart condition.

In 2023, he joined Albanian side Egnatia Rrogozhine in hopes of reigniting his career, where he was performing excellently with 28 goals in 20 games.

Unfortunately, the ICD couldn’t save him this time, resulting in this tragic loss. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

