Ange Postecoglou explains reason for Tottenham collapse against Wolves

Ange Postecoglou wasn’t too happy after his side crumbled in injury time against Wolves at Molineux.

Tottenham have now lost two consecutive games in the Premier League after suffering a devastating loss on Saturday afternoon.

Postecoglou’s side grabbed an early goal through Brennan Johnson but it was all one-way traffic after as Gary O’Neil’s men created chance after chance.

Spurs managed to hold out until the 90th minute until Pablo Sarabia popped up with a beautiful touch and goal to level it.

After that, there was only one team winning the game as Mario Lemina pinched the winner in the 96th minute.

The north London side came into the game missing four starters with Postecoglou revealing this was a key aspect in the defeat.

“It is always a tough game here and Wolves were always going to come on strong but we probably ran out of a bit of legs at the end there,” Postecoglou told TNT Sports after the game via NBC.

“That is understandable. A lot of those guys haven’t played and they scored a couple of good goals. Hard one for us to take but is what it is”