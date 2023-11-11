The deal to name Daniel Mole as Aston Villa’s assistant club secretary is about to be finalized, according to Football Insider.

The Midlands are continuing to shuffle it’s backroom staff, therefore they view the post as critical for their future planning.

Aston Villa is headed in the right direction. The club is currently playing in Europe Conference league and find themselves in mix for European football for upcoming season.

When it comes to selecting the best director or manager to forward their initiative, the Midlands teams have always taken a practical stance in the marketplace.

Villa managed to sign famous sporting director Monchi and multiple times Europa League winner Unai Emery in blockbuster deals, and now are close to add Mole in the backroom staff.