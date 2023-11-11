Aston Villa ready to sign 21-year-old La Liga winger in January

Aston Villa are keen on signing Nico Williams from Athletic Club Bilbao during the January transfer window.

The 21-year-old winger will be a free agent at the end of the season and the Spanish club might look to cash in on him in January if he does not sign a contract extension with them. It does not make sense to hold onto the player beyond the January transfer window and lose him for a free transfer.

Aston Villa are prepared to pay a reasonable fee in order to sign the player according to a report from the Spanish publication Sport via SportWitness.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can come to an agreement soon.

Williams has proven himself to be a reliable attacker in the Spanish league and he has the quality to thrive in English football as well.

Aston Villa have been linked with a move for him in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether they can get the deal done this time around. The West Midlands club have put together an impressive squad and they need to add more depth to the side in order to truly push for European qualification every season.

Williams is still quite young, and he is likely to improve further with coaching and experience. He could develop into a key player for Aston Villa in the long run if they manage to secure his services.