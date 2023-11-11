Bellingham the key to Real Madrid switch for Haaland

Erling Haaland’s former Borussia Dortmund team-mate, Jude Bellingham, has hit the ground running in La Liga and is already the darling of the Real Madrid terraces.

Everything that the England international touches at the moment seems to turn to gold, with Los Blancos sitting pretty in the Spanish top-flight and the Champions League.

Haaland’s Man City are similarly doing well in the premier European competition and also the English top-flight, with his goals again propelling them forwards in their quest for glory.

Pairing the two players together once more would be footballing heaven for many, and that’s something that might well happen according to AS.

The Spanish outlet note that Los Blancos are considering whether to activate the Norwegian’s approximate €200m/£175m release clause next summer.

Were they to do so and not only bring Haaland back together with his former team-mate but with Kylian Mbappe, should he join from Paris Saint-Germain, Real will have one of the strongest squads on the continent.

AS note that Haaland’s agent has already visited the Santiago Bernabeu, and whilst there will clearly be multiple hoops to jump through before any such deal comes close to being finalised, the fact that Real Madrid are exploring the possibilities should sound the alarm at the Etihad Stadium.