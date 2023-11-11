David Moyes sends West Ham player warning after latest contract issue

David Moyes has warned Divin Mubama that failure to extend his West Ham contract could be a ‘big mistake.

Mubama, 19, is one of the Hammers’ most highly-rated youth players. Currently part of the club’s under-21s side, the talented teenager, who operates as a striker, has scored 15 goals in 30 games in all competitions.

However, with the 19-year-old’s contract set to expire at the end of the season, and him already rejecting one offer, there are concerns the Hammers could lose one of their most high-potential players.

And speaking to the media recently, Moyes, when asked for an update on Mubama’s future, said: “Divin was offered a contract 12 months ago but he’s the one not agreeing to sign a contract.

“We really like Divin, he’s an East End boy and a West Ham supporter, a great lad, we love him to bits. I feel the best thing for Divin is to sign a contract at West Ham.

“He’s got competition in front of him but he’s only young. If I can get him more opportunities I will do. But he’s an 18-year-old centre forward and there’s not many of them playing in the Premier League.”