David Sullivan makes sack decision on David Moyes ahead of the weekend

David Moyes is ‘likely’ to see out his contract with West Ham which doesn’t expire until the end of the season.

That’s according to a recent report from 90min, who claims the Scotsman is more likely to remain in the Hammers’ dugout until the summer than he is to leave his role before then.

However, with the London-based club currently sitting 12th in the Premier League table on just 14 points after 11 games, 90min have noted there are no guarantees David Sullivan will remain patient until the end of the season.

Although considered ‘safe’ at the moment, Moyes could be sent packing if the club’s board find a suitable replacement before the end of his deal.