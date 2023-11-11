Erik ten Hag believes his side can compete for top four after Luton win

Erik ten Hag has claimed that his side can still finish inside the top four despite their difficult start to the season.

Manchester United walked away with all three points today after a laboured 1-0 win against relegation-threatened, Luton Town.

Despite their awful start to the season, the Red Devils currently sit sixth in the table and are just five points off Tottenham Hotspur.

Ten Hag, like other managers in the league, has had to deal with a string of injuries that have hampered his team, especially in defence.

However, the Dutch manager believes that his side can really progress and make the top four once ‘the team is set for a couple of months.’

“Even after all the setbacks we are still in a position near the top four,” said Ten Hag via the Mirror.

“And when we start to play well and the team is set for a couple of months, then other teams will get their setbacks and drop points.

“We have won four of our last five League games and if you see all the trouble we had we are in a very good position. That’s a reason to be optimistic. We could have made life easier by scoring early, but we won and kept a clean sheet.”