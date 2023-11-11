Exclusive: Chelsea one of many clubs waiting on Osimhen decision as he arrives back at Napoli

It’s already been one of the transfer sagas of 2023, and now that Victor Osimhen has arrived back in Naples after a break in Nigeria, the clubs that are interested in his services will be waiting on his next move.

The prolific hit-man has managed to avoid much of the media spotlight over the past couple of weeks, though this is sure to intensify once again, particularly in the lead up to the January transfer window.

Calciomercato noted at the start of November that Chelsea had made him their top target, but once it’s known whether he wants to leave the Partnopei or not, other clubs will surely make their move if appropriate.

They will likely have been given encouragement that they’re in with a chance of landing him given that his Napoli contract remains unsigned.

‘We know that many clubs have Victor Osimhen on their list. He’s an important, top striker that’s injured at the moment but back in Napoli after spending some time in Nigeria,’ Fabrizio Romano wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘From what I’m hearing guys, at the moment, the beginning of November, there is still no agreement between Napoli and Victor Osimhen.

‘[…] The contract is still far from being done and so the feeling is that Victor Osimhen could leave in the 2024 summer transfer window.’

Osimhen’s reticence to signing his contract could be interpreted in one of two ways.

It’s either a game of brinksmanship on his part to extract more money out of his current club before putting pen to paper, or he will leave at the end of the season.

Either way, more clarity on his thought process would be helpful for everyone involved in the situation, given that it would mean the clubs and player himself can plan accordingly.