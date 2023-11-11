Exclusive: ‘He will discuss’ – Aaron Ramsdale will clarify his situation amidst Chelsea links says Romano

Ever since David Raya joined Arsenal, Aaron Ramsdale has been cast aside by Mikel Arteta, however, it appears that the Gunners former number one will soon clarify his situation.

During his press conference ahead of Arsenal’s match this weekend against Burnley, Arteta warned the England international (per BBC) not to be too hasty regarding his career, perhaps hinting that all is not well with Ramsdale behind the scenes and he’s considering a move away.

With London rivals Chelsea having been heavily linked to the custodian in the past, there appears to have been a belief that Ramsdale will pitch up at Stamford Bridge and challenge Robert Sanchez for the keeper’s jersey.

‘Ramsdale is focused on Arsenal at the moment then in January he will discuss his situation with his camp, but at the moment there are no negotiations at all,’ CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, wrote in his exclusive Daily Briefing.

‘Also links with Chelsea are not true. I’m told they have no interest and are not looking at a new goalkeeper now.’

Given that Euro2024 is just over six months away, one can understand Ramsdale’s frustrations at not being able to play week in and week out for the Gunners.

Arteta’s very clever mind games could well ensure that the keeper doesn’t look elsewhere during the January transfer window.

However, if he still doesn’t get a look in at the Emirates Stadium before season’s end, he has no chance whatsoever of dislodging Jordan Pickford for the tournament, unless the Everton man gets injured.

Even then there’ll be no guarantee Gareth Southgate would pick Ramsdale if he’s not seen any significant match action.