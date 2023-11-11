Harry Kane breaks Bundesliga scoring record after impressive brace

Harry Kane broke the Bundesliga record for most goals scored after 11 games on Saturday.

The Englishman is undoubtedly one of the best strikers on the planet and has shown no signs of slowing down since leaving Tottenham in the summer.

To say Kane has hit the ground running since joining Bayern Munich would be an understatement, the 30-year-old has already scored more than last season’s Golden Boot winners.

The striker bagged his 16th and 17th goals of the season against Heidenheim on Saturday, breaking a long-standing record of the most goals after 11 games.

Many have now tipped him to break Robert Lewandowski’s record of the most goals in a single season, 41, which was previously held by Gerd Muller.

Even Erling Haaland who played in the league for two seasons with Borussia Dortmund couldn’t get close to the record.