Man United trio to be sold once Sir Jim Ratcliffe is on board

Once Sir Jim Ratcliffe gets his feet under the table at Man United, things could very swiftly start to look a little different at the Old Trafford outfit.

Though it isn’t necessarily believed that Sir Jim wants to be the new broom that sweeps clean, there does appear to be a few decisions that need to be made quickly, including on the playing side.

At present, the Red Devils are a shadow of the team that they should be given how much Erik ten Hag has spent over the past couple of transfer windows.

Arguably, the Dutchman will need to justify that spend to Sir Jim, and it may affect the next window or two as he gets to grips with what sort of financial leeway the club has available to it for transfers.

According to Mirror Sport, there are three current United first-team stars that will be shipped out as soon as practicable.

Jadon Sancho made his bed months ago by refusing to apologise for a social media post which effectively called ten Hag a liar.

To date, he’s still dug his heels in and is likely to be the first to go.

United’s second most expensive signing ever, Antony, has done nothing to justify his fee and will be dispensed with, as will Antony Martial who has long outstayed his Old Trafford welcome.

They may not be the only ones to go, but it’ll be a start.