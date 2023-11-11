‘My expectation’ – Fabrizio Romano has the latest on €100m+ Liverpool and Man City target

The transfer merry-go-round has yet to begin but Liverpool and Man City will expect to be in the conversation once things start moving in the lead up to, and during, the January transfer window.

Though the winter window has often been quieter than it’s summer counterpart, it does appear that some clubs are starting to go ‘all in’ during the first month of the year in the hope that it gives them a boost for the second half of the season.

If it’s the difference between winning and losing a trophy or qualifying vs not qualifying for Europe, then a mid-season purchase that brings value as well as quality is always worth considering at least.

It’s obvious that selling clubs would prefer to not lose their playing staff mid-season, however, if they’re coming to the end of their contracts, then January at least provides the clubs with a last opportunity to get some money for them, even if that amounts to nothing more than loose change in some cases.

Bayer Leverkusen’s Florian Wirtz is one of the most highly-prized youngsters in Europe at present.

90Min have linked him with Man City, the Liverpool ECHO suggest he’s a target for Jurgen Klopp, whilst TeamTalk note a €100m asking price and believe Chelsea are interested.

As CaughtOffside columnist, Fabrizio Romano, notes in his exclusive Daily Briefing, however, nothing will be happening in the immediate future.

More Stories / Latest News Exclusive: ‘No active talks’ – Man City not speaking to EPL rivals over ace says Romano Tottenham to return for 25-year-old summer target in January Palace ace Marc Guehi will be one to watch in 2024 says Romano

‘Contrary to other reports, I’m told there’s still no asking price and nothing decided on Wirtz,’ Romano wrote.

‘He’s very focused on Leverkusen, they are flying now and nothing is happening.

‘I don’t see them selling Florian in January, he’s a key player for Xabi Alonso, so my expectation is for Wirtz to stay at the club in January.’