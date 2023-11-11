Newcastle man risking second suspension ahead of crucial match

Bruno Guimaraes runs the risk of being suspended for Newcastle’s crucial Champions League game against AC Milan next month.

The Brazilian is suspended for this weekend’s game against Bournemouth – but the midfielder could also be ruled out of the Magpies’ sixth and final Champions League group fixture if he picks up another booking against PSG on 28 November.

UEFA’s rules state that any player who picks up three yellow cards will be handed a one-game ban. The three-booking rule expires upon the completion of the competition’s quarter-finals, and not before.

Therefore, because Guimaraes was booked during the side’s emphatic 4-1 win over PSG last month, as well as during their 1-0 home defeat against Borussia Dortmund, the midfielder could have been suspended for their next European game had he have picked up a third booking against Dortmund this week.

Thankfully for the Magpies, Guimaraes avoided going into the referee’s book mid-week but a booking against PSG will see him miss out on arguably the club’s most important game of the season.