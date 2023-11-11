Scenes inside Molineux as Mario Lemina sinks Spurs with 97th minute winner

Despite trailing for over 90 minutes, Wolverhampton Wanderers have managed to beat Tottenham Hotspur.

Welcoming Ange Postecoglou’s Lilywhites to Molineux for Saturday afternoon’s early Premier League kick-off, Gary O’Neil would have known his side would need to be at their best.

Licking their wounds following a 4-1 defeat against Chelsea on Monday night and struggling with two key injuries to Mickey van de Ven and James Maddison, Spurs came into today’s game in desperate need of a win too.

And fans would have been forgiven for expecting to take all three points after Brennan Johnson fired the away team into the lead after just three minutes.

However, the London giants failed to hold onto their lead after Pablo Sarabia scored an emphatic volley equaliser just inside injury time.

And Spurs’ worst fears were then confirmed when midfielder Mario Lemina popped up with a 97th-minute winner.

Check out the moment the former Bournemouth man completed an incredible comeback below.