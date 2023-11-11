Glen Kamara has revealed how frustrated he felt while in the process of signing for Leeds United from Rangers in the summer.

The midfielder has admitted the move, which saw weeks of speculation, took longer to materialise than he hoped.

“It’s funny because people said it before I actually came towards the end of last season I was linked,” he said.

“I didn’t even know that myself. When it became real in the window it took a little bit longer than I wanted, but we got it done. I am happy to be here.”

During his first six months at Elland Road, Kamara, who has four years left on his deal, has featured in eight games, in all competitions, registering one assist along the way.