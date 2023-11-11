Tottenham Hotspur were linked with a move for Lloyd Kelly during the summer transfer window.

However, the north London outfit failed with a £20 million bid to sign the 25-year-old defender. Bournemouth were reportedly unwilling to sell the player back then because they had very little time to find a replacement.

A report from Football Insider claims that Tottenham are now planning to return for the player in January.

Bournemouth should have plenty of time to plan for a replacement and it remains to be seen whether the transfer goes through in the coming months.

Kelly has been a key player for Bournemouth and he would be a useful squad option for Tottenham as well. Eric Dier has been linked with an exit and Spurs need alternatives.

The North London giants need to add more depth to their defence and Kelly is versatile enough to operate as a full-back as well as a central defender.

The defender is entering his peak years and he will want to compete at a high level. Tottenham have been quite impressive this season and they will look to return to the UEFA Champions League.

The opportunity to play for them could be an attractive proposition for the player.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham can agree on a deal with Bournemouth in the coming weeks now.

Tottenham signed Micky van de Ven and Ashley Phillips during the summer transfer window. Signing another quality defender could sort out their defensive unit for the foreseeable future.