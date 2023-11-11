Video: Brilliant Solanke strike gives Bournemouth the lead against Newcastle

The Cherries have taken the lead as former Liverpool man Dominic Solanke buries his effort into the bottom-right corner.

The goal came as Semenyo tries to force a pass through to Solanke who benefits from a deflection.

He takes the ball in stride and fires low and hard into the net with a brilliant strike with his right foot.

Watch below:

Dominic Solanke makes it count with his FIRST career goal against Newcastle ?? pic.twitter.com/NynATjLSjC — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 11, 2023

Newcastle have found it hard to break Bournemouth so far. Can they find a way back from here?