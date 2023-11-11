Video: Brilliant Solanke strike gives Bournemouth the lead against Newcastle

AFC Bournemouth Newcastle United FC
The Cherries have taken the lead as former Liverpool man Dominic Solanke buries his effort into the bottom-right corner.

The goal came as Semenyo tries to force a pass through to Solanke who benefits from a deflection.

He takes the ball in stride and fires low and hard into the net with a brilliant strike with his right foot.

Newcastle have found it hard to break Bournemouth so far. Can they find a way back from here?

