Video: Harry Kane scores brilliant goal to score his 16th of the season

Harry Kane just can not stop scoring for Bayern Munich right now.

The England striker scored his 16th of the season with a brilliant finish against Heidenheim to give Bayern the lead.

During a counter attack led, former Manchester City man Leroy Sane charged forward with a strong run down the right before passing it to Kane. And while the ball was just behind him, he did extremely well to take a couple of touches before curling it past the goalkeeper.

What a goal! Watch below: