Kieran Trippier got into an argument with a travelling Newcastle fan after his side’s defeat on Saturday evening.

Eddie Howe’s side lost 2-0 to Bournemouth at the Vitality stadium with Dominic Solanke bagging a second-half brace.

This is the second loss on the bounce for Newcastle after their away defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League on Wednesday.

After the game, the players walked over to applaud their travelling support but captain Trippier made a beeline for one fan in particular.

Footage shows the defender arguing with the Newcastle supporter.

“Are the lads not giving everything?” he said via the Sun.

“How many injuries have we got, how many injuries have we got? Hey?”

🚨🚨🎙️| It got a bit heated between Kieran Trippier and a Newcastle fan. “How many injuries have we got?” pic.twitter.com/o4ar04Uhe4 — CentreGoals. (@centregoals) November 11, 2023

