Video: Leandro Trossard crashes into the post injuring himself as he scores the opener for Arsenal

Leandro Trossard has given Arsenal the lead right before half-time against Burnley but appears to have hurt his shoulders in doing so.

Zinchenko put in a great cross from the left which Bukayo Saka cushioned on towards the far post where the Belgian bravely threw himself onto the end of it.

He heads the ball in but crashes into the post in doing so hurting his shoulders.

It looked bad initially but after treatment from the medical team he has been able to get up and appears to be okay.

