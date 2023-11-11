Video: Victor Lindelof finally breaks the deadlock for Manchester United with a fine finish

Manchester United finally have their breakthrough and it comes through Victor Lindelof who produces a fine finish to give the hosts an important lead.

The goal came from a Marcus Rashford cross into the penalty area which caused havoc before falling to Reguilon. The former Spurs full-back fluffed his line but the ball ends up perfectly for Lindelof who calms slots it into the back of the net with a great finish.

A big goal for Eric ten Hag and Manchester United. Can they hold on?

Watch below: