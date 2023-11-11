Video: Zinchenko scores stunning acrobatic goal with a karate-style finish to make it 3-1

Arsenal’s Oleksandr Zinchenko has just scored a stunning acrobatic goal to make it 3-1 against Burnley.

Leandro Trossard whips the corner into the box but it is O’Shea who meets it with his header smacking off the crossbar.

The ball bounces back in front of the Ukrainian defender, who comes up with an stunning improvised karate kick style finish, to volley it straight into the top corner past the static Trafford.

Watch the brilliant finish below: