27-year-old in his prime has been offered to Newcastle after latest injuries

Newcastle United have reportedly been offered the chance to sign defender Almamy Toure on a free transfer.

That’s according to recent reports, which claim the Magpies have the option of signing the former Eintracht Frankfurt defender following his free agency.

Without a club since the summer, Toure, 27, is on the lookout for his next challenge, and St. James’ Park could be the Malian’s ideal destination.

Eddie Howe is enduring a dreadful injury crisis, including a long-term injury to key defender Sven Botman, and with Toure an experienced European defender and the Toon struggling to comply with Financial Fair Play rules, a free transfer in January could suit all parties.

During his four years with Frankfurt, Toure, who has represented his country on one occasion, directly contributed to nine goals in 81 games in all competitions.