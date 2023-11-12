Newcastle United are looking to reinforce their squad in the near future.

Their priority will be to add a new midfielder to the mix. And, according to a report by TEAMtalk, the Magpies have been offered the opportunity to sign Xeka on a free transfer.

Eddie Howe has done an excellent job since taking charge of Newcastle. He has turned them into a winning machine. They went from a relegation-battling team to a top-four contender in a matter of a year.

But, Howe has now started to feel the pressure of keeping them in the race for the top four. He received a huge blow when their summer signing Sandro Tonali received a 10-month-long ban for illegal betting.

Tonali’s absence has forced them to look for a replacement. Apart from Tonali’s ban, the Magpies also have a lengthy injury list. Harvey Barnes, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Elliott Anderson, Jacob Murphy, Sven Botman, Alexander Isak and Javier Manquillo are all out injured.

Their absence has become a major challenge for the team and Howe is now keen on reinforcing his team during the winter break. While he will look to add depth to multiple areas of the pitch, the major focus will be on the centre of the park.

And, they have been offered a chance to sign Xeka as a free agent. The 29-year-old central midfielder joined Rennes in the summer of 2022 but could only make eight appearances before picking up an injury.

His injury struggle cut short his stay at the club and he has been a free agent since the summer. The Portuguese midfielder hasn’t found a club yet and has been offered to the Magpies who are in desperate need of a new midfielder. Meanwhile, it remains to be seen if Howe is tempted by the idea as they consider bringing him on an initial trial.