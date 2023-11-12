30-year-old Leeds player refused to go off despite injury vs. Plymouth

Leeds United defender Sam Byram reportedly refused to leave the pitch during Saturday afternoon’s Championship game against Plymouth Argyle.

That’s according to The Athletic’s Phil Hay, who claimed the 30-year-old defender held lengthy talks with Rob Price shortly after going down injured yesterday.

Despite clearly needing treatment and struggling on the Home Park pitch, Byram was so reluctant to leave the field of play and his side exposed that he did all he could to stay on.

“Byram down and needing treatment,” Hay posted on X.

“Byram very reluctant to go off, Rob Price speaking to him. Firpo ready.”

He was eventually forced off but fair play to his commitment to the cause.