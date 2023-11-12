Thomas Partey has been linked with a move away from Arsenal since the start of the new season.

But, the recent injury that he has picked up could hinder his plans of making a move in the winter according to a report by Football Insider.

After a successful stint at Atletico Madrid, Partey joined Arsenal in the summer of 2020. The 30-year-old midfielder has been one of the mainstays of Mikel Arteta’s team over the years. He was a regular until the end of last season.

But, a lot has changed post that, as the Gunners went in and bought Declan Rice in the summer for a club record fee. The England international’s arrival resulted in a lot of talks about the future of the 30-year-old defensive midfielder.

While Partey did feature in the initial games for the north London club, he didn’t get much game time in his usual position. The Ghana international was used as a right-back.

The former Atletico Madrid midfielder was expected to be on the move in the winter transfer window. And, there is a lot of interest in his services. But, his recent injury could jeopardise a January exit.

Partey is all set to be out for a lengthy period of time as he underwent a procedure on a serious thigh injury. With the 30-year-old expected to be out for a while, clubs might not make a move for his services.

If Arsenal fail to cash in on him, they might not be able to make a move for a young defensive midfielder. The Gunners have been linked with Douglas Luiz and Martin Zubimendi but for any of these moves to go through Partey’s departure needs to be ensured.