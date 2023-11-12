Exclusive: No asking price currently set for Arsenal transfer target, claims expert

Aston Villa have not yet set an asking price for Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz amid interest from Arsenal, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for the Daily Briefing.

Luiz has shone during his time at Villa Park, and it’s no surprise to see that there’s now talk of him potentially moving to a bigger club, with Arsenal surely a tempting potential option for him due to their participation in the Champions League and ambitions to compete for the Premier League title.

Still, for now it seems Villa are not keen to sell the 25-year-old, so have not even set an asking price for him ahead of January, according to Romano’s latest information on the situation.

One imagines this would not be an easy deal for Arsenal to get done, but it could be one worth following as they seem keen to strengthen in midfield as Thomas Partey continues to struggle with injuries.

Romano also named Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi as someone on Arsenal’s radar, even if that’s another deal that would be difficult.

We’ve had a few big Arsenal transfer news stories in the last few days that I wanted to address here, and the first of those is the situation of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. As I said earlier in the week, Luiz is top of Arsenal’s list as they explore the midfielder market.

“However, it’s important to clarify at this point that there is no asking price because Villa insist they want to keep Douglas Luiz in January – he’s a key player for them. So it would take an important bid for Arsenal to convince Villa and to sign Douglas in January, it’s not easy,” Romano said.

“But for sure he remains one of their top names in the list for that position, considered a top player. Real Sociedad’s Martin Zubimendi is another player really appreciated by Mikel Arteta, and he looks perfect for their project.

“But from what I’m hearing, the player is very happy at his current club and not thinking about moving at the moment. He also has a €60m release clause, so is another target who wouldn’t come cheap.”