Arsenal transfer news: Douglas Luiz asking price, Sacha Boey talks & more from Fabrizio Romano

Douglas Luiz to Arsenal latest

As I said earlier in the week, Douglas Luiz is top of Arsenal’s list as they explore the midfielder market. However, it’s important to clarify at this point that there is no asking price because Aston Villa insist they want to keep Douglas Luiz in January – he’s a key player for them. So it would take an important bid for Arsenal to convince Villa and to sign Douglas in January, it’s not easy.

Sacha Boey Arsenal talks – what’s the truth?

Arsenal have been linked several times with Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey and the player himself recently confirmed some discussions between the clubs over the summer. However, this was never advanced and never progressed to a concrete bid.

Are Arsenal title favourites this season?

For me, this looks like being a two-horse race between Arsenal and Manchester City for the Premier League title this season, even if Tottenham deserve credit for their strong start. I think Spurs are now having some bad luck with injuries and I can’t see them keeping up with Arsenal and City as the main players in this year’s race.

