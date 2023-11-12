Exclusive: “Many clubs” eyeing full-back transfer following Arsenal talks, says Fabrizio Romano

Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey has recently revealed that Arsenal held talks over signing him during the summer, though this never led to a bid from the Gunners, and now Fabrizio Romano has explained his understanding of the situation in his exclusive Daily Briefing column.

Boey has seemingly been on Arsenal’s radar, but Romano insists it was never anything that concrete as they made Jurrien Timber their top target during the summer, with any negotiations that may have taken place with Galatasaray never reaching a particularly advanced stage.

Still, it seems there is interest in the highly-rated young French full-back, according to Romano, so this might be one to keep following in the near future, even if it doesn’t necessarily mean Arsenal are going to come back in for him.

Boey would undoubtedly add depth to this Arsenal squad, and that might be useful with Timber currently out injured, though Mikel Arteta may also prioritise other areas as he also has Ben White as a perfectly good option on that right-hand side.

Discussing the Boey story, Romano said: “Another player linked with Arsenal is Galatasaray right-back Sacha Boey, who spoke in an interview recently about the Gunners holding talks to sign him during the summer, though he says they never made an official bid.

“Honestly, though, I’m told Arsenal were never in concrete talks for any fullback as they signed Jurrien Timber as their priority target to cover different positions.

“So with Boey it was nothing concrete, nothing advanced. Many clubs are following Boey for the future but it’s not something that we can describe as a deal or negotiation yet.”