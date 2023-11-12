Manager discusses potential Arsenal transfer raid in meeting with club board

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has reportedly held talks with his club’s board over January transfer targets, including Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey.

The Ghana international has endured a difficult season at the Emirates Stadium, hardly playing at all so far due to injuries, and it could be that the Gunners will allow him to leave if the right offer comes in this winter.

According to Sky Italia, as cited and translated by Sport Witness, Allegri has had a meeting with the Juve board to discuss Partey and other potential candidates to come in to the club this January, so it seems they’re still keen on the 30-year-old.

Arsenal fans will no doubt have mixed feelings about this, as Partey has been a key player for them in recent years, even if he is a little injury-prone.

It could be that Arsenal have the chance to replace Partey with Douglas Luiz or Martin Zubimendi in the near future, which could be smart business.

It’s slightly surprising, however, that Juve are willing to consider Partey given his age and poor recent fitness record.