Arsenal are unlikely to succeed in their pursuit of Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz.

The Gunners are keen on bolstering their midfield in the winter transfer window. They have been interested in the services of Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz’s services for a while now. But, according to Football Insider, they won’t succeed in signing either of them in January.

Mikel Arteta has done a great job since taking charge at Arsenal and he is constantly thinking about improving his squad and pushing for major titles. Arteta feels they need a new defensive midfielder to ensure they have enough depth to fight for all major titles.

The Spanish manager along with his recruitment team have been monitoring Martin Zubimendi and Douglas Luiz for over 18 months now. Arteta feels they could be a perfect fit for the club and he is keen on adding them to his ranks in the winter with Thomas Partey out injured and expected to go to the African Cup of Nations in the new year.

Luiz has been a regular starter at Aston Villa since the arrival of Unai Emery. The 25-year-old is currently in the form of his life and there is a lot of interest in his services. While quite a few top clubs are willing to prise him away, Villa have no intentions of letting him leave midway through the season.

Arsenal had multiple bids rejected in 2022 for the Brazil international. While they are willing to try in the winter, they are unlikely to succeed. Meanwhile, Zubimendi has been on the radar for the Gunners for a while as well.

The 24-year-old midfielder has come through the ranks at Real Sociedad and he has been putting in consistent performances for a while now. The Spanish club are doing well in the league as well as the Champions League and he has been key to their success. As a result, Sociedad won’t let him leave in the winter.