Ashley Williams blames 31-year-old for Newcastle loss vs. Bournemouth

Despite their best efforts, Newcastle United were unable to avoid defeat against Bournemouth on Saturday night.

The Magpies came into last night’s Premier League game at the Vitality Stadium with a depleted squad. Suffering their worst injury crisis in decades, the Toon were always going to be up against it away to the Cherries.

And although goalkeeper Nick Pope played a decent game, Match of the Day pundit and former Swansea defender Ashley Williams still picked fault with the Englishman for his part in Dominic Solanke’s first of two goals.

“They get a little bit lucky, but Solanke is on the front foot like he was all day,” Williams said on MOTD on Saturday night.

“Okay, maybe Pope should have saved it down at the near stick. But it’s a good goal from Dominic Solanke.”

Newcastle’s latest defeat sees them drop to seventh in the table, one point behind Erik Ten Hag’s Manchester United.